Twitter launches feature to provide disaster relief information

NEW DELHI: Twitter India on Wednesday said it has launched a dedicated search prompt to help people stay up to date, with information from authoritative sources around disaster relief and preparedness efforts.

The micro blogging platform has partnered with the National Disaster Response Force in India to expand its efforts to handle such situations. The search prompt will be available on iOS, Android, and on mobile.twitter.com in India, in both English and Hindi languages.

Every time a user searches for certain keywords associated with disaster relief such as #earthquake, #landslide or #storm, a prompt will direct them to the relevant information and help sources available on Twitter. This is an expansion of Twitter’s #ThereIsHelp prompt, which was put in place to make available credible information focusing on disaster preparedness and emergencies.

SN Pradhan, director general, National Disaster Response Force, said tTwitter’s ability for facilitating real-time dialogue has ensured that crucial information about disaster affected areas flows seamlessly.

"Through the launch of this search prompt and our collaboration with Twitter, we are optimistic about bringing authentic and credible information to the fore to promote open public communication, in times when it is needed the most," Pradhan added.

The feature will be reviewed at regular intervals by the Twitter team to ensure that all related keywords generate the proactive search prompt. The search prompt will also generate a list of government agencies working towards disaster response and relief in India.

Mahima Kaul, director, public policy, India and South Asia, Twitter, said, "The dedicated search prompt will ensure there is uninterrupted access to relevant and authoritative information, such as important updates on critical transit and utility outages, efforts to oversee crowd management, and establish direct access between the affected areas and the rescue teams."

Twitter said during times of crisis and emergencies, its platform has been leveraged by NGOs, citizens, government agencies and the media to share and exchange information.

Twitter has helped proactively in the relief efforts during the Kerala Floods by official Kerala government account (@CMOKerala) and last year during Mumbai Floods by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (@mybmc) and most recently by chief minister's office of Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) as well as the citizen groups that organized themselves to help those affected on the ground.

