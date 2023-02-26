Twitter layoffs continue: Elon Musk-led company fires 50 more employees amid relentless cost cuts
The latest job cuts reportedly impacted multiple engineering teams - including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running.
Twitter undertook yet another round of job cuts this week with around 50 people being laid off on Saturday. With this, the company's staff has shrunk by at least 70% since Elon Musk's takeover. In November last year the social media giant had laid off half its workforce as four advertisers pulled spending.
