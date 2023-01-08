Twitter layoffs: Dozen of staff fired in Dublin, Singapore2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 07:00 AM IST
- Since taking over the company, Elon Musk has overseen the firings or departures of roughly 5,000 of Twitter’s 7,500 employees
Twitter Inc has fired a dozen of staff in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news agency reported. The Elon Musk-led company laid off workers in Dublin and Singapore offices in January.