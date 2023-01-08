Twitter Inc has fired a dozen of staff in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news agency reported. The Elon Musk-led company laid off workers in Dublin and Singapore offices in January.

As per Bloomberg's report, the affected staff include Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, the head of site integrity for Twitter’s Asia-Pacific region, a relatively recent hire; and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter’s senior director of revenue policy.

Workers on teams handling policy on misinformation, global appeals and state media on the platform were also eliminated, the report added.

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety confirmed the agency that several members of the teams were fired. She said Twitter did eliminate roles in areas of the company that didn’t get enough “volume" to justify continued support. But she said that Twitter had increased staffing in its appeals department, and that it would continue to have a head of revenue policy and a head for the platform’s Asia-Pacific region for trust and safety.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, partly financing the deal with almost $13 billion of debt that entailed interest repayments of around $1.5 billion a year. He has since embarked on a frantic mission to revamp the social-media platform, which he has said is at risk of going bankrupt and was losing $4 million a day as of early November.

Since taking over the company, Musk has overseen the firings or departures of roughly 5,000 of Twitter’s 7,500 employees and instituted a “hardcore" work environment for those remaining.

Last month at Twitter Spaces, the mercurial entrepreneur likened the company to a“plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work."

Twitter faces multiple suits over unpaid bills, including for private chartered plane flights, software services, and rent at one of its San Francisco offices.

The company was also hit with a lawsuit last month that claimed the social media company disproportionately targeted female employees in layoffs.