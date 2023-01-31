Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:27 AM IST
Twitter paid a group of seven banks, led by Morgan Stanley, which became stuck with the debt after they were unable to sell it to outside investors
Twitter Inc. made its first interest payment under Elon Musk, according to people with knowledge of the matter, after the billionaire took the social media company private last year using about $12.5 billion of debt.
