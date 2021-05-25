NEW DELHI: Twitter is experimenting with a new feature, which may allow users to sell tickets to host a show on Spaces.

According to a blogpost, "Hosts put time and effort into creating space for conversation, connection and fun. Now, we're working on a way for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create by getting monetary support, while providing listeners with exclusive access to the conversations they care about most".

"Hosts can set ticket prices and how many are available to sell. A limited group will be able to host Ticketed Spaces in the coming months. Hosts earn the majority of the revenue from ticket sales and Twitter will keep a small amount as well," it added.

According to a report on The Verge, only those users who have 1,000 followers, have hosted three spaces in the past 30 days and are at least 18 years old will be allowed to charge listeners. The post mentioned that Twitter would take 20% of the fee.

Twitter is expected to roll out the paid feature over the next few weeks, and initially, it will be available only to users in the US.

Before Twitter, Clubhouse had allowed sending money to their favourite creators or host. In a blog on 5 April, the company had said, "As Clubhouse continues to scale, it's important to us to align our business model with that of the creators - helping them make money and thrive on the platform".

"Today, we're thrilled to begin rolling out Payments - our first monetization feature for creators on Clubhouse. All users will be able to send payments today, and we'll be rolling out the ability to receive payments in waves, starting with a small test group today," it had added.

Facebook is also testing a feature - Hotline - which will allow creators to speak and take live questions from an audience. It combines audio with text and video elements. The company is also dabbling with a live audio room offering within its Messenger Rooms.

