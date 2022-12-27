Twitter no longer in the fast lane to bankruptcy, Elon Musk claims1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 08:41 PM IST
- Twitter is releasing more features than ever before while improving its cost structure, Elon Musk said
Twitter boss Elon Musk recently said the company is no longer in the fast lane to bankruptcy as the ‘expenses are reasonably under control’. The development comes only after a month when the tech billionaire raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, capping a warning from a U.S. privacy regulator and the exit of the company's trust and safety leader.