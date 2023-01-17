New Twitter chief Elon Musk has been implementing numerous changes to the microblogging site including paid verification, account reinstatement, etc., since he completed $44 billion deal and took control of the platform in last October. He has even become highly active on his official Twitter handle since then and often takes various suggestions from the users.

This time, billionaire Musk has asked his fans and followers to choose between ‘Twitter and Instagram’ on the basis of which makes them feel betters. “Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?" Musk said in a tweet post.

Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet garnered over 530k likes and 60.9 million views along with countless opinions and reactions.

One user wrote, “Twitter doesn’t make me angry. It makes me laugh all day long. Tip: unfollow all politicians and media “reporters"."

“Twitter gives me news and keeps me informed. Instagram shows me pictures of people I care nothing about and now they’re trying to become tik tok. I’ll take twitter," another said.

“Anger at least has positive emotion intermingled (neurologically it's a combination of positive & negative emotion), and it can be useful, not least as defence. Sadness & contrition can be useful as well but the general paralysis of true depression seems only to be harmful pain," the third user commented.

A user also added that social media is a reflection of ourselves. “What we choose to look at and interact with teaches the algorithms who we are, and it shows us more of who it thinks we are..," she stated.

“Instagram is designed to make you wish you were someone else. It's a happiness trap. Twitter has its own issues, but at least it doesn't do that," one more supported the microblogging site.