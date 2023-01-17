Twitter or Instagram? Elon Musk asks users to choose better option1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Elon Musk said Instagram makes people depressed and Twitter makes people angry.
New Twitter chief Elon Musk has been implementing numerous changes to the microblogging site including paid verification, account reinstatement, etc., since he completed $44 billion deal and took control of the platform in last October. He has even become highly active on his official Twitter handle since then and often takes various suggestions from the users.