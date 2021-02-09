Twitter reaches out to government for 'formal dialogue'

Microblogging site Twitter said it has reached out to the government for a “formal dialogue" on the row resulting from the company’s refusal to comply with the latter's demand to remove more than 1,000 accounts connected to the farmer protests in the country. The social network has also expressed concern over the safety of its employees in the country.

“Safety of our employees is a top priority for us at Twitter. We continue to be engaged with the Government of India from a position of respect and have reached out to the Honourable Minister, ministry of electronics and information technology for a formal dialogue. An acknowledgement to the receipt of the non-compliance notice has also been formally communicated," a Twitter spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We review every report we receive from the government as expeditiously as possible, and take appropriate action regarding such reports while making sure we hold firm to our fundamental values and commitment to protecting the public conversation. An update is shared through our established channels of communication with the government. We strongly believe that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that the Tweets must continue to flow," the person added.

Earlier this week, the government had written to Twitter, alleging that 1,178 handles on the site have Pakistani and Khalistani users, that are spreading misinformation around farmers' protests. The social media platform is yet to comply with the orders. Late last month, the IT Ministry had sent a list of 257 handles and tweets to be blocked for similar reasons. Twitter blocked these accounts for a few hours before unilaterally unblocking them. An official at the social media company had then told Mint it had tilted in favour of free speech. Media reports stated that the microblogging site could face legal action from the Indian government if it failed to comply with multiple requests to delete these handles that are allegedly instigating protests against the farm bills. Many of these had used the hashtag “ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide."

Thousands of farmers have been camping out at protest sites around Delhi borders and participated in huge marches and strikes demanding the repeal of new farm laws. The issue has gained global traction with international celebrities including singer actor Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and American actor Susan Sarandon, among others, extending their support to the protests.

