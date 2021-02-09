Twitter reaches out to government for 'formal dialogue'

Earlier this week, the government had written to Twitter, alleging that 1,178 handles on the site have Pakistani and Khalistani users, that are spreading misinformation around farmers' protests. The social media platform is yet to comply with the orders. Late last month, the IT Ministry had sent a list of 257 handles and tweets to be blocked for similar reasons. Twitter blocked these accounts for a few hours before unilaterally unblocking them. An official at the social media company had then told Mint it had tilted in favour of free speech. Media reports stated that the microblogging site could face legal action from the Indian government if it failed to comply with multiple requests to delete these handles that are allegedly instigating protests against the farm bills. Many of these had used the hashtag “ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide."

