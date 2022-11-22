Twitter Resignations: France head Damien Viel quits amid layoffs

Twitter Resignations: France head Damien Viel quits amid layoffs2 min read . 07:03 AM IST
In a separate message to Reuters, Viel confirmed that he was leaving Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has fired top executives and around 50% of employees.
In a separate message to Reuters, Viel confirmed that he was leaving Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has fired top executives and around 50% of employees.
Not even a single day passes when there is no update about Twitter since Elon Musk completed a $44 million deal and took over the company. Once again, a development has taken place at the micro-blogging site amid layoffs. Twitter Inc's head of French operations, Damien Viel, quit the social media platform, according to the news agency Reuters.
Not even a single day passes when there is no update about Twitter since Elon Musk completed a $44 million deal and took over the company. Once again, a development has taken place at the micro-blogging site amid layoffs. Twitter Inc's head of French operations, Damien Viel, quit the social media platform, according to the news agency Reuters.
He made this announcement on his official Twitter handle, where he wrote, "It's over", while also thanking his team in France which he led for the last seven years.
He made this announcement on his official Twitter handle, where he wrote, "It's over", while also thanking his team in France which he led for the last seven years.
In a separate message to Reuters, Viel confirmed that he was leaving Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has fired top executives and around 50% of employees.
In a separate message to Reuters, Viel confirmed that he was leaving Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has fired top executives and around 50% of employees.
However, he did not elaborate on the circumstances of his departure and refused to reveal many people Twitter employed in France either before or after Musk's takeover of the company last month.
However, he did not elaborate on the circumstances of his departure and refused to reveal many people Twitter employed in France either before or after Musk's takeover of the company last month.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk is still planning to fire more Twitter Inc. employees, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers two days ago.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk is still planning to fire more Twitter Inc. employees, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers two days ago.
Since buying Twitter last month, Elon Musk has made radical, chaotic changes at the social media company, including firing half the staff and imposing what he calls a "hardcore" work culture.
Since buying Twitter last month, Elon Musk has made radical, chaotic changes at the social media company, including firing half the staff and imposing what he calls a "hardcore" work culture.
Musk had offered Twitter employees an ultimatum: either stay on and work long hours in a more “hardcore" version of Twitter or leave with severance pay.
Musk had offered Twitter employees an ultimatum: either stay on and work long hours in a more “hardcore" version of Twitter or leave with severance pay.
Consequently, several employees in technical roles opted to leave than expected, compared to those in sales, partnerships, and similar roles, the agency said.
Consequently, several employees in technical roles opted to leave than expected, compared to those in sales, partnerships, and similar roles, the agency said.
On November 1, Musk announces the site will charge $8 per month to verify users' accounts in a bid to solve issues with bots and trolls.
On November 1, Musk announces the site will charge $8 per month to verify users' accounts in a bid to solve issues with bots and trolls.
And subsequently, on 4 November, half of Twitter's 7,500-strong staff were shown exit doors, sending shockwaves through Silicon Valley.
And subsequently, on 4 November, half of Twitter's 7,500-strong staff were shown exit doors, sending shockwaves through Silicon Valley.
The cull hits the marketing department hard, takes two-thirds of the design department, and maybe 75% of managers.
The cull hits the marketing department hard, takes two-thirds of the design department, and maybe 75% of managers.
After two weeks, Musk delivered an ultimatum to Twitter staff on November 16, asking them to choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working long hours, or losing their jobs.
After two weeks, Musk delivered an ultimatum to Twitter staff on November 16, asking them to choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working long hours, or losing their jobs.
(With Reuters inputs)
(With Reuters inputs)