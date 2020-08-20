Twitter is converting its biannual transparency report into a full-fledged transparency center, following trends set by competitors. While the company has been putting out transparency reports for a while now, platforms like TikTok and Facebook have full fledged websites for these, which allow anyone to check their reports at any time.

According to Twitter, the website will make it easier for people to compare trends over time. It will also have a country-wise comparison module and Twitter is highlighting current milestones, like total number of content takedowns, copyright notices, information requests and more.

The company will also be adding reports in Arabic, Turkish, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Portugese soon, it said in a blog post. At the moment, the website has data for the July-December 2019 period, with data for January-June 2020 to be added soon.

The company also said that the number of enforcement actions taken on the platforms have almost doubled in the June-December 2019 period. Since the report only covers the second half of last year, it’s missing data for the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Twitter had said, earlier this year, that it has taken millions of content pieces related to covid-19 down.

The transparency center is also part of Twitter’s efforts to increase accountability on social platforms. The company has been ramping up its efforts as the United States (US) elections draw nearer.

The platform also started labeling accounts of politicians and government affiliated media agencies a few weeks ago. The feature is only available in some countries right now, though.

The company had received a lot of praise from users for taking down posts from politicians, including US President Donald Trump. However, it has also received criticism from some, including Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, for such actions.Prasi

