Twitter says 'concerned' about 'safety' of employees in India
On Monday, Delhi Police visited a Twitter office to serve a notice to the micro-blogging firm's country head
Twitter said it is concerned about the safety of its India staff as it described the recent visit of a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell at its New Delhi office as "use of intimidation tactics by the police".
“We are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve," a spokesperson said, Bloomberg reported.
On Monday, Delhi Police visited a Twitter office to serve a notice to the micro-blogging firm's country head for a probe into its tagging of a tweet by a ruling party spokesman as "manipulated media".
The company also joined other international businesses and organizations in criticizing new IT rules and regulations that it said: “inhibit free, open public conversation."
Twitter will continue its dialogue with the Indian government in the hope of a collaborative approach while also advocating for change to the regulations.
The new IT rules, announced on February 25, require large social media platforms -- defined as those with over 50 lakh users in the country -- to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer..
