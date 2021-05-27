Twitter says 'concerned' about 'safety' of employees in India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Twitter said it is concerned about the safety of its India staff as it described the recent visit of a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell at its New Delhi office as "use of intimidation tactics by the police".

On Monday, Delhi Police visited a Twitter office to serve a notice to the micro-blogging firm's country head for a probe into its tagging of a tweet by a ruling party spokesman as "manipulated media".

The company also joined other international businesses and organizations in criticizing new IT rules and regulations that it said: "inhibit free, open public conversation."

Twitter will continue its dialogue with the Indian government in the hope of a collaborative approach while also advocating for change to the regulations.

The new IT rules, announced on February 25, require large social media platforms -- defined as those with over 50 lakh users in the country -- to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer..