Twitter says most verified accounts can resume tweeting
Most blue-check verified Twitter accounts have resumed publishing tweets.

Twitter says most verified accounts can resume tweeting

1 min read . 07:24 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Twitter cautioned in the post, however, that posting functionality may 'come and go' as it works on a fix
  • Among those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett

Most blue-check verified Twitter accounts have resumed publishing tweets as normal, the company says in a tweet.

Most blue-check verified Twitter accounts have resumed publishing tweets as normal, the company says in a tweet.

Twitter cautioned in the post, however, that posting functionality may “come and go" as it works on a fix.

Twitter cautioned in the post, however, that posting functionality may "come and go" as it works on a fix.

The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the U.S.’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam.

Among those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

