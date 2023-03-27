Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Twitter says parts of its source code leaked online

1 min read . 05:37 AM IST AP
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Some parts of Twitter's source code, the fundamental computer code on which the social network operates, were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Social media giant Twitter in a legal finding on Sunday said part of its source code was leaked online while noting that the postings infringe copyrights held by the company

Some parts of Twitter's source code — the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs — were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday.

According to the legal document, filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter had asked GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, to take down the code where it was posted. The platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing. Twitter also asked the court to identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter’s source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter’s authorization.

Also Read: Twitter to charge businesses $1000 for gold-verified checkmarks

Twitter noted in the filing that the postings infringe copyrights held by Twitter.

The leak creates more challenges for billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last October for $44 billion and has had massive layoffs since then.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

