Twitter seeks public input on ways to handle world leaders on its platform

The microblogging platform has maintained that blocking or removing the tweets of world leaders would hide information that's meant for public debate, even if it violates its rules. However, on 8 January, Twitter permanently suspended the account of former president Donald Trump citing the the risk of incitement of violence. The platform said that Trump's tweets violated its guidelines and the public interest framework that exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly.

