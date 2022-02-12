OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Twitter services down globally; users unable to access posts
Listen to this article

Several users of Twitter reported issues while accessing the microblogging site briefly on Friday night.

Netizens across the globe reported that they were unable to tweet, navigate on the site and even has issues while logging in to their accounts.

The website 'DownDetector' showed an outage for Twitter at around 11 pm on Friday, suggesting a global outage in its services.

Twitter Inc stated that there was a technical bug, which has now been fixed and apologized for the interruptions.

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!" Twitter Support tweeted at 11.44 pm.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Soon after the services got back, a hashtag 'TwitterDown' started trending with users reporting the incident.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout