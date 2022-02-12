Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Twitter services down globally; users unable to access posts

Twitter services down globally; users unable to access posts

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration
1 min read . 05:46 AM IST Livemint

The website 'DownDetector' showed an outage for Twitter at around 11 pm on Friday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Several users of Twitter reported issues while accessing the microblogging site briefly on Friday night.

Netizens across the globe reported that they were unable to tweet, navigate on the site and even has issues while logging in to their accounts.

The website 'DownDetector' showed an outage for Twitter at around 11 pm on Friday, suggesting a global outage in its services.

Twitter Inc stated that there was a technical bug, which has now been fixed and apologized for the interruptions.

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!" Twitter Support tweeted at 11.44 pm.

Soon after the services got back, a hashtag 'TwitterDown' started trending with users reporting the incident.

