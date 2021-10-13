Microblogging site Twitter is down for several users in India. Some Twitter users in the country faced a down time early Wednesday morning, according to Downdetector.

As per Downdetector, more than 450 Twitter users are currently experiencing some issue. Out of these, 55% of people have reported problem in the website, 35% in app and 11% are facing server error.

It is currently unknown as to how and why this outage has taken place. The San Francisco-based company is yet to provide a statement regarding this outage.

The Twitter outage comes a day after Gmail was out for some users in India and a week after Facebook and the social media apps it owns, WhatsApp and Instagram, suffered a major global outage, including in India.

The outage potentially prevented billions of users of these apps across the globe from accessing, sending or receiving messages, on these platforms.

Earlier on Tuesday, Twitter rolled out new ad features and revamped the algorithm that decides which ads users see, as part of an effort to lay the groundwork to launch future ecommerce features.

The new features come as Twitter is pushing to grow its performance advertising business, a strategy that aims to quickly generate sales, and constituted just 15% of Twitter's business last year. The effort could help Twitter reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

The firm is positioning itself to eventually allow brands to sell products through the service by first improving on its ability to show users relevant ads and increasing the likelihood they will click the ad.

In case you are unaware, Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

