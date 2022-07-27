Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Twitter sets date for shareholders to vote on Elon Musk's takeover deal amid legal battle

Twitter sets date for shareholders to vote on Elon Musk's takeover deal amid legal battle

Elon Musk and Twitter and currently is a legal battle where the social media company seeks to push Elon Musk to fulfil the $44 billion deal.
2 min read . 12:06 PM IST Edited By Devesh Kumar

  • The company is moving with this step despite Elon Musk pulling out of the $44 billion deal citing misleading information about the bot accounts
  • Twitter will hold special meeting of shareholders to vote on acquisition agreement

Twitter on Tuesday sent its shareholders a letter, notifying a date for them to vote on the social media company's acquisition deal with Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk. 

The action indicates that Twitter is hopeful regarding pushing Elon Musk to fulfil his end of the bargain.

The shareholder meeting is scheduled on 13 September and will commence at 10:00 AM PT.

According to the company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, shareholders will be able to watch the meeting live and then vote.

Legal battle

This comes despite the fact that Musk has pulled out of the deal accusing Twitter of violating purchase agreements. The social media company has responded with a lawsuit against Musk and the trial for the same is scheduled to start in October.

"Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches to compel Musk to fulfil his legal obligations and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions," the social media site wrote in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is the beginning of a legal battle in which Twitter wants to hold Musk accountable and fulfill his obligations to pay $54.20 per share for the company. 

The social media company is alleging that Musk looked for an escape from the deal which required a ‘material adverse effect’ or ‘breach of contract’.

In April, Elon Musk reached an agreement with Twitter in a transaction valued at approximately USD 44 billion. However, he put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the authenticity of Twitter's claim about bots or spam accounts on the platform, which Twitter claimed is less than 5%.

In June, Elon Musk accused Twitter of breaching the acquisition agreement and not providing the data he requested on spam and bot accounts. He threatened to walk away from the deal and call off the acquisition. 

He alleged that Twitter is "actively resisting and thwarting his information rights" as outlined by the deal, CNN reported, citing the letter he sent to Twitter's head of legal, policy and trust, Vijaya Gadde. 

With Inputs from ANI

