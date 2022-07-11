Twitter shares nosedive after Elon Musk's exit from $44 billion deal

Microblogging and social networking giant, Twitter shares are struggling on exchanges after Elon Musk backed out from his $44 billion deal to buy the company. This has led to a disruptive legal battle between Twitter and the Tesla CEO. On Monday, Twitter shares extended their losses and nosedived nearly 8% in the pre-market. While Twitter shares come under pressure, however, the case is not the same for Tesla shares which recorded buying sentiment.

