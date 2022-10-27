Twitter shares to be suspended from NYSE trading on Friday as Elon Musk nears takeover1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 01:30 PM IST
Ahead of Twitter acquisition deal, Elon Musk visited the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco
Twitter Inc shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, the New York Stock Exchange's website showed, as billionaire Elon Musk faces a court-ordered October 28 deadline to close his $44 billion Twitter deal, Reuters reported.