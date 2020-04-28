Twitter shuts down tweet via text feature for most countries

Twitter is shutting down its SMS-based delivery system for tweets as it has found vulnerabilities in the feature, the company said in a statement on the platform.

“We want to continue to help keep your account safe. We’ve seen vulnerabilities with SMS, so we’ve turned off our Twitter via SMS service, except for a few countries," the company said. “Everyone will still have access to important SMS messages needed to log in to and manage their accounts," the company said.

What this means is that a user will no longer be able to tweet on the platform by sending SMS messages, which is how Twitter began in the first place. Users will also stop getting text notifications for tweets and the company is encouraging everyone to download its mobile app instead of relying on texts.

While the text to tweet feature is antiquated now, it seems some users may still have problems with the change. A few users on the platform have said that they still were using the feature to get alerts, while some businesses were using it to reach their customers. However, it’s unlikely that the tweet via texts feature is used widely enough to affect users significantly.

Furthermore, Twitter hasn’t confirmed which countries the feature will remain active on, but it seems India is among those that can still use the feature. Twitter user, Aditi Agarwal, confirmed the same via a tweet. What’s unclear though is whether the feature is safe to use in the countries where the platform still offers it.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated