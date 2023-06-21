Twitter sued again! Employees say Elon Musk refuses to pay 2022 bonuses2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter has lost more than half its advertising revenue as brands stopped trusting the site to remove violent, pornographic and hateful content
Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter has been sued by the social media company's employees alleging that the Tesla CEO has refused to pay their 2022 bonuses. According to a report, the former Chief Twit had promised to pay at least 50% of the Twitter employees' target amounts as bonuses last year.
