Elon Musk faces new trouble: Twitter sued for mass layoffs2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 11:37 AM IST
Twitter plans to start cutting staff, the company said in an email to employees.
Twitter Inc. was sued over Elon Musk’s plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at the social-media platform -- half of its workforce -- which workers say the company is doing without enough notice in violation of federal and California law.