Twitter suspends accounts of journalists covering Elon Musk, Check list here

The Twitter accounts of reporters from publications including the Washington Post, the New York Times, Mashable, CNN, and Substack were listed as blocked late Thursday.
Twitter has suspended the accounts of several journalists who have been covering new Twit Chief Elon Musk after he acquired the microblogging outlet in October and that of upstart rival service Mastodon, according to Bloomberg News.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Twitter has suspended the accounts of several journalists who have been covering new Twit Chief Elon Musk after he acquired the microblogging outlet in October and that of upstart rival service Mastodon, according to Bloomberg News.
The Twitter accounts of reporters from publications including the Washington Post, the New York Times, Mashable, CNN, and Substack were listed as blocked late Thursday. Their tweets are also no longer visible, with the company's standard notice saying it 'suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules'.
The Twitter accounts of reporters from publications including the Washington Post, the New York Times, Mashable, CNN, and Substack were listed as blocked late Thursday. Their tweets are also no longer visible, with the company's standard notice saying it 'suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules'.
The company also suspended the feed of the social media site Mastodon which earlier had posted a link on its Twitter page to an account on its own site that uses publicly available flight data to track Musk’s private jet, Bloomberg reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company also suspended the feed of the social media site Mastodon which earlier had posted a link on its Twitter page to an account on its own site that uses publicly available flight data to track Musk’s private jet, Bloomberg reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the social media company also suspended multiple accounts that followed private jet locations, including Musk’s.
Meanwhile, the social media company also suspended multiple accounts that followed private jet locations, including Musk’s.
As of early Wednesday morning in New York, the @elonjet page showed a message that read “account suspended" with an explanation that Twitter suspends accounts that violate the platform’s rules.
As of early Wednesday morning in New York, the @elonjet page showed a message that read “account suspended" with an explanation that Twitter suspends accounts that violate the platform’s rules.
Jack Sweeney, who has run the account since June 2020, told Bloomberg News that, upon logging into the account, his Twitter platform stated: “Your account is permanently suspended. After careful review we determined your account broke the Twitter rules. Your account is permanently in read-only mode."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jack Sweeney, who has run the account since June 2020, told Bloomberg News that, upon logging into the account, his Twitter platform stated: “Your account is permanently suspended. After careful review we determined your account broke the Twitter rules. Your account is permanently in read-only mode."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, said he hasn’t received any other notices from Twitter via email or other mediums. The account tracks the movements of Musk’s private jet using publicly available flight data and gives automated alerts.
Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, said he hasn’t received any other notices from Twitter via email or other mediums. The account tracks the movements of Musk’s private jet using publicly available flight data and gives automated alerts.
Last month, Musk said in a tweet that his commitment to free speech “extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk." Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October.
Last month, Musk said in a tweet that his commitment to free speech “extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk." Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October.