Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Twitter suspends some fake accounts it verified by mistake

Twitter suspends some fake accounts it verified by mistake

Premium
A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, US.
1 min read . 07:06 PM IST Reuters

  • The company in May relaunched verifications after a years-long freeze on public submissions for the site's blue check marks, saying only 'notable' users would be awarded the badge

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it mistakenly verified some fake accounts that the social media company has now permanently suspended, months after restarting its verification program.

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it mistakenly verified some fake accounts that the social media company has now permanently suspended, months after restarting its verification program.

The company in May relaunched verifications after a years-long freeze on public submissions for the site's blue check marks, saying only "notable" users would be awarded the badge.

The company in May relaunched verifications after a years-long freeze on public submissions for the site's blue check marks, saying only "notable" users would be awarded the badge.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have now permanently suspended the accounts in question, and removed their verified badge, under our platform manipulation and spam policy."

The social media company had paused the verification program in 2017 amid criticism that its was arbitrary and confusing. It said at the time the check mark was being confused with "an endorsement or an indicator of importance".

Under Twitter's new verification rules, accounts must have been active in the last six months and fit one of several criteria: government, companies, brands and organizations, news outlets and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, organizers and other influential individuals.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

China imprisons Uyghur businessmen once seen as bridges ...

Premium

Tokyo Olympics sponsors spent big bucks but their plans ...

Premium

GM bets on a return to office with new California campus

Premium

Amazon warehouse aims to go public as single-property business

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!