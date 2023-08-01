Hello User
Home/ Companies / News/  X logo taken down from former Twitter Headquarter in San Francisco after complaints

X logo taken down from former Twitter Headquarter in San Francisco after complaints

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:28 AM IST Livemint

After several complaints against the X logo installed over former Twitter headquarter in San Fransisco, Elon Musk's company removed it on Monday

'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, July 30, 2023

Days after its transformation into ‘X’, Twitter was forced to remove its company logo from its San Fransisco headquarters on Monday in the afternoon hours, reported ANI citing The Hill.

The logo was removed from the company headquarters after local residents and officials. The Hill stated that the workers removed the luminious sign after receiving complaints from city residents and officials.

The logo was put up last week during the company's rebranding. However, the the installation of the logo attracted investigation into the company's headquarter last week.

According to Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the Department of construction Inspection, "a building permit is necessary to ensure the sign is structurally sound and installed safely."

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:28 AM IST
