Days after its transformation into ‘X’, Twitter was forced to remove its company logo from its San Fransisco headquarters on Monday in the afternoon hours, reported ANI citing The Hill.
The logo was removed from the company headquarters after local residents and officials. The Hill stated that the workers removed the luminious sign after receiving complaints from city residents and officials.
The logo was put up last week during the company's rebranding. However, the the installation of the logo attracted investigation into the company's headquarter last week.
According to Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the Department of construction Inspection, "a building permit is necessary to ensure the sign is structurally sound and installed safely."
