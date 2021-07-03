Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Twitter testing alternate timeline for 'trusted friends'

Twitter testing alternate timeline for ‘trusted friends’

Twitter has been making some sweeping changes to its platform over the past year. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

  • The company has been building monetisation tools for these users, which means they will increasingly need to maintain two different accounts for work and personal purposes. A private timeline could allow them to achieve both from the same account

NEW DELHI: Microblogging giant Twitter is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to show a different timeline to their friends. The feature, dubbed “trusted friends", will allow people to choose who can see the content on this timeline. This seems similar to Instagram’s close friends feature, which allows users to hide their Instagram Stories from strangers or others whom they do not trust.

It would, however, be a big move for Twitter which has so far been about creating public conversations without any boundaries. Techcrunch noted that the feature is still in early stages of testing and there’s no clarity on whether or when it will make it to the public. Twitter has been making some sweeping changes to its platform over the past year.

It has also given users more control over who they interact with on Twitter, by allowing them to control who can reply to a tweet. Twitter has said it wants to build such features to help curb harassment, trolling and bullying on the platform. According to Techcrunch’s report, the company is only “thinking through these concepts" right now and is trying to gather more feedback on them.

A private, friends only, version of Twitter might suit influencers and creators though. The company has been building monetisation tools for these users, which means they will increasingly need to maintain two different accounts for work and personal purposes. A private timeline could allow them to achieve both from the same account.

Twitter had unveiled features like Super Follow earlier this year, which allow users to pay creators for premium content. It has also added a subscription feature to the platform, and a Tip Jar feature that is available to everyone. Twitter partnered with Razorpay last month, to facilitate payments from India via Tip Jar.

