Elon Musk after completing his takeover bid of Twitter fired almost half of the company's 7,800 employees. The massive lay-off as a bid to induce cost cutting on the part of the Tesla chief received backlash and criciticism for being brutal. However, a day after Mark Zuckerberg's Meta platform released Twitter's rival platform Threads, the Elon Musk's company is threatening to sue them for hiring employees Twitter had fired!

Whew! While Threads earned the repute of being "Twitter clone' by co-founder of Twitter- Jack Dorsey, it also etched the record of gaining 1 million users in the shortest period- within a few hours of being released. Meta, which launched Threads on Wednesday and has logged more than 30 million sign ups, looks to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by leveraging Instagram's billions of users. It should be noted that amid massive backlash for firing employees, the self-proclaimed advocate of free-speech Elon Musk had tweeted saying that he would like to "apologize for firing these geniuses." "Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere," he continued. Earlier this year in an interview with BBC, Elon Musk had said that he had laid off about 80%, or 6,500 Twitter employees, whittling the company down to fewer than 600 engineers. Elon Musk also said firing that many employees was "one of the hardest" decisions and that it was "not fun at all. Painful."

However, Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform in a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, reported Reuters.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in the letter, as confirmed by Reuters.

The cease-and-desist letter sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Spiro accused Meta of hiring "dozens of former Twitter employees" to create a "copycat" app.

Addressing the allegations, Threads spokesperson Andy Stone said, "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that's just not a thing".

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter said, "Competition is fine, cheating is not," in response to a tweet citing the news.

Meta owns Instagram as well as Facebook.

Since Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform last October, Twitter has received competition from Mastodon and Bluesky among others. Threads' user interface, however, resembles the microblogging platform.

Still, Threads does not support keyword searches or direct messages.

The newest challenge to Elon Musk's Twitter follows a series of chaotic decisions that have alienated both users and advertisers, including Tesla CEO Musk's latest move to limit the number of tweets users can read per day.

(With Reuters inputs)