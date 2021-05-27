Twitter to advocate changes to new IT Rules

NEW DELHI: A day after Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the traceability provision in the new IT Rules 2021 , micro-blogging platform Twitter said it plans to advocate changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit open public conversation.

"We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach," said a Twitter spokesperson.

The company said that it request the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) to consider a minimum of three months extension in order for Twitter to implement the rules. Meanwhile, it will continue to accept grievances from users and law enforcement agencies through its existing grievance redressal channel as per the new rules.

Twitter said to keep its service available, it will strive to comply with applicable laws in India. However, it will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law.

Social media platforms were given 25 May as the deadline to comply with the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, released in February. Among large social media platforms, only homegrown Koo has fully complied with these while Facebook said it requires time to discuss issues which need more engagement with the government.

Under the rules, significant social media intermediaries (with user base of more than 50 lakh), are required to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person who will coordinate with law enforcement agencies and a resident grievance officer. All three have to be residents of India. They will have to take down posts depicting nudity or morphed photos within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

Other than this, significant social media intermediaries will also be required to identify the “first originator" of “mischievous content" on messaging platforms, a move that has sparked fears of compromised user privacy online and possible attempt of state surveillance.

"It is the collective responsibility of elected officials, industry, and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public," said Twitter spokesperson.

More recently, Delhi Police’s special cell visited Twitter’s Delhi and Gurugram offices to serve notice to its managing director over the site tagging a post by Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Sambit Patra against the Congress as "manipulated media". The social media firm dubbed it as ‘intimidation tactics’ by the police.

Referring to the development, Twitter said, “Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve. We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules," the company spokesperson said.

Twitter has expressed concern about the requirement to make an individual--the compliance officer--criminally liable for content on the platform, the requirements for proactive monitoring, and the blanket authority to seek information about ocustomers. The company said it represents dangerous overreach that is inconsistent with open, democratic principles. It urged the IT Ministry to publish these Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) on procedural aspects of compliance for public consultation.

