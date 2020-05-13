Home > Companies > News > Twitter to allow some employees to work from home permanently
Twitter said it will not have business travels before September, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of 2020 (Reuters)
Twitter said it will not have business travels before September, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of 2020 (Reuters)

Twitter to allow some employees to work from home permanently

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2020, 01:24 AM IST Reuters

  • Tech giants like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year
  • The pandemic, which has infected more than 4.2 mn people globally so far, has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm

Twitter Inc on Tuesday became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely, as the coronavirus outbreak forces unprecedented changes in work culture across the world.

The pandemic, which has infected more than 4.2 million people globally so far, has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

The social media company said it will not re-open most offices before September and employees can choose whether or not to come to the facilities. BuzzFeed first reported Twitter's move.

Twitter said it will not have business travels before September, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of 2020.

Tech giants like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The company will be relying on its internal systems along with its fact checking partners in order to identify content that is 'likely to result in offline harm' (Reuters)

Twitter will now highlight tweets that could potentially mislead users

2 min read . 11 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout