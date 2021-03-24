NEW DELHI: Ahead of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, micro blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday said it is implementing significant product, policy, and enforcement updates that have been drawn based on learning from previous elections, both globally and in India.

Twitter said that it is taking proactive measures to prevent prohibited political advertising through comprehensive and nuanced enforcement mechanisms. These include identifying and blocking ads from referenced candidates, parties, and other election-related content.

To be sure, Twitter had banned political ads on its platform in 2019.

“We believe that political message reach should be earned, not bought, bringing ads from political candidates and political parties to an end," Twitter said in a blogpost.

Apart from expanding its team that will monitor the platform for content that can incite violence, abuse, and threats and trigger the risk of offline harm, it has increased investment in infrastructure and technology to detect and surface abusive content more efficiently.

To tackle misinformation, the platform said that it is enforcing the civic integrity policy under which it will remove content that manipulates or interferes with elections. It could be misleading information about procedures to participate in the election process, false information intended to intimidate or dissuade people from voting (such as misleading claims that polling places are closed) and accounts that misrepresent their affiliation with a political candidate or party.

It will act against synthetic and manipulated media labelling such content and linking it to a Twitter Moment to give people additional context and surface-related conversations so they can make more informed decisions on the content they want to engage with or amplify.

Twitter said it will also take action against malicious automated accounts and spam, as well as other accounts that indulge in activities such as inauthentic engagement, which includes things like selling/purchasing tweet or account metric inflation (like retweets, likes, mentions, Twitter poll votes). Accounts that violate Twitter policies can face permanent suspension.

At the product level, Twitter will launch events page dedicated to the Assembly elections on voting days and for the election results day. The page will include a timeline of Tweets from credible accounts to provide the latest information on the days of voting and election results. These will be visible to account holders in India in the Explore Tab, and will provide content and multiple language videos from a variety of news partners in the carousel.

Earlier, the platform had introduced prompt feature which kicks in when a user attempts to retweet tweets with a synthetic and manipulated media label, and they will see a prompt pointing them to credible information.

“These Tweets won’t be algorithmically recommended by Twitter, which further reduces the visibility of misleading information," the company said.

For its Trending feature, Twitter will add more context for every user showing them a representative Tweet, Twitter Moment or description to the top trends. It has also introduced multi-lingual initiatives including an information search prompt with the Election Commission of India and state election commissions to provide reliable information around the elections.

