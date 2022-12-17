Twitter to restore more suspended accounts in next 30 days
1 min read.12:51 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from Bloomberg )
Twitter suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists including from the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times who were covering Musk, who alleged they were endangering his family.
Twitter has started to restore accounts that were suspended for violating the platform rules. The social media outlet plans to reinstate more accounts over the next 30 days, according to Bloomberg News.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Twitter has started to restore accounts that were suspended for violating the platform rules. The social media outlet plans to reinstate more accounts over the next 30 days, according to Bloomberg News.
In a series of tweets, Twitter on Friday said that it had identified several policies where the permanent suspension was a “disproportionate" action for breaking rules.
In a series of tweets, Twitter on Friday said that it had identified several policies where the permanent suspension was a “disproportionate" action for breaking rules.
"Reinstated accounts still need to comply with its rules. Permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Reinstated accounts still need to comply with its rules. Permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier this week, the social network suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists including from the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times who were covering Musk, who alleged they were endangering his family.
Earlier this week, the social network suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists including from the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times who were covering Musk, who alleged they were endangering his family.
The journalists had written about the plane tracking Twitter account as well as Musk's reasoning for the new policy, which followed Musk's claims that a family member in Los Angeles had been stalked.
The journalists had written about the plane tracking Twitter account as well as Musk's reasoning for the new policy, which followed Musk's claims that a family member in Los Angeles had been stalked.
As per the New York Times report, the suspended accounts include those of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, both independent journalists.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the New York Times report, the suspended accounts include those of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, both independent journalists.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, in his latest update on the microblogging site, Elon Musk has said that he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of these journalists now.
However, in his latest update on the microblogging site, Elon Musk has said that he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of these journalists now.
“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," the billionaire tweeted.
“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," the billionaire tweeted.
He had also responded to the accusation he had been getting after the accounts were suspended. Musk reacted with a sarcastic comment at the criticism being hurled at him. “So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press," he wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He had also responded to the accusation he had been getting after the accounts were suspended. Musk reacted with a sarcastic comment at the criticism being hurled at him. “So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press," he wrote.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The UN and The European Union had also raised concerns about him suspending the accounts of journalist. EU even warned Musk that Twitter could be subject to sanctions under a future media law.
The UN and The European Union had also raised concerns about him suspending the accounts of journalist. EU even warned Musk that Twitter could be subject to sanctions under a future media law.