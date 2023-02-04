Twitter to stop free API access - What does this mean and will it affect users?
Changes at Twitter continued into the new year, with officials announcing that its application programming interface would go behind a paywall from next week. The move could potentially affect a host of services - including popular bots that make automated posts on the platform.
