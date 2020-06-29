NEW DELHI: A digital advertisement from homegrown apparel firm Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd came under the scanner of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) after it claimed that its new 'Securo' shirt range made of Heiq Viroblock technology kills virus and bacteria. Users on Twitter trolled the ad and asked ASCI to look into it.

The company said it has not heard from the regulator yet to provide proof on the claims made in the ad which stated that the new shirt range kills 99% of the covid-19 virus.

Shweta Purandare, secretary general, ASCI said amid the current pandemic situation advertisers are coming up with their Unique Selling Proposition "USP" centred around immunity including fabric treated with germicidal agents. While such innovation is welcome and need of the hour, any product efficacy claims demand robust claim support data.

"Consumers are bringing potentially misleading advertisements to our notice. We are examining these to ascertain if the claims are adequately substantiated or are misleading by ambiguity and/or implication. As a policy, ASCI does not wish to comment on any particular complaint or brand as such," she added.

Zodiac has released a detailed statement answering queries and debunking myths around the shirts.

The Securo brand of shirts gives the wearer an additional layer of protection, especially in situations where the wearer is in close proximity to others while at work or during a commute, a statement from the company said.

The shirts are made with fabrics that are processed with Swiss textile “HeiQ viroblock" technology which gives them anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, it said. The technology, company claimed, has proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 and covid-19 causing virus. The effect lasts for at least 30 machine washes at 40°C (104°F), and ironing as per instructions given.

Zodiac said it is not a cure nor does it guarantee a person wearing a Securo shirt will not get infected.

In India, Zodiac has got the fabric treated by Donear Industries.

Recently, a number of textile firms such as Arvind Ltd, Siyarams and Welspun have launched anti-corona fabric which leverages different technologies to kill coronavirus on fabric surface containing its spread.

