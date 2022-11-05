Twitter upheaval hits diversity ranks in setback of recent gains5 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 05:24 AM IST
Layoffs include leaders of employee resource groups, while Musk’s plan to require office attendance is a blow to minority workers.
Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter Inc. and mass layoffs at the company stand to bring major setbacks for diversity and inclusion at the social-media platform.