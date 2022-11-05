Twitter upheaval hits diversity ranks in setback of recent gains

While the full effects of the layoffs are unclear — Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment on its diversity and inclusion efforts as the situation was unfolding — employees took to the platform on Friday to share that they lost jobs. Shannon Raj Singh, who had worked as human rights counsel, said the entire human rights team had been cut. One manager said his engineering team for accessibility experience, which works on features to improve the platform’s use for people with disabilities, was also eliminated. Read about how Twitter’s cuts are sparking concern about the US midterms and human rights