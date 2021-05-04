Twitter will soon allow creators to sell entry tickets for rooms on Spaces

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Microblogging platform, Twitter, announced the first monetization feature for its audio-only platform Spaces on Monday. The new feature—Ticketed Spaces—will allow creators to charge entrants a ticket price for joining rooms on the platform. “We’re working on a way for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create and for listeners to have exclusive access to the convos (conversations) they care about most. Soon, we’ll test ticketed Spaces with a small group where hosts can set ticket prices and quantity," the company said in a tweet thread.

Further, the company also opened the Spaces platform to more users, allowing anyone with more than 600 followers on Twitter to create their own rooms. “Based on what we've learned, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting because of their existing audience. Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on a few things," the company said in its tweet thread.

Twitter’s move comes after rival platform Clubhouse introduced its first monetization efforts back in March. Clubhouse introduced a new creator fund, which will be used to promote creators on the platform, and also added a payments feature that allows users to pay for rooms on the app. Spaces and Clubhouse are also under pressure because of Facebook’s imminent entry into the audio-only social media space.

The world's largest social media company announced a host of audio features, which it will be introducing this year. Facebook's features include podcasts, Clubhouse or Spaces-like rooms and more, and the company also announced intentions to have monetization options turned on from the start. This could help the company make up for lost time and attract more users compared with Twitter and Clubhouse.

Twitter also announced a host of additional features for Spaces in its announcement on Monday. This includes co-hosting, which allows multiple Twitter users to host rooms on Spaces together, and the ability to schedule rooms for later instead of putting them separately on their calendars. Twitter also said it’s improving the live captions feature on Spaces.