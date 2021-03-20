Micro-blogging platform, Twitter, has confirmed that it’s working on an 'undo tweet' button. However, the feature may be reserved for users who pay for the company’s upcoming subscription feature. Reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchung Wong, who had first found the feature in the works in Twitter’s code on March 5, has now found evidence that it may be a subscription-only feature.

Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH pic.twitter.com/Ct16Gk2RL1 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2021

Twitter confirmed to CNET that a feature that allows users to take tweets back is indeed in the works, but didn’t speak about the subscription aspect of this. As Wong had noted earlier, the 'undo tweet' button will have a timer, meaning it will function more like Gmail’s unsend feature, which allows users a finite amount of time to unsend a sent email.

The company’s chief executive officer (CEO), Jack Dorsey, had confirmed that the company was working on new subscription features, on February 26, during an investor conference. Dorsey had mentioned a Super Follow feature, which would allow Twitter users to get paid for their tweets.

A feature like this could essentially segregate Twitter users in two — those who use the platform to earn a living, and those who only follow other accounts, professional and casual tweeters, if you will. The option to undo a sent tweet could be important for influencers, celebrities and other public personalities, who may use the feature to correct typos, or other mistakes.

While Twitter has been a popular platform for years now, experts have often questioned the platform’s ability to make money. The subscription features will add a new revenue stream for the company, allowing it to monetize both users and brands.

