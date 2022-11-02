Twitter won’t un-ban users before setting up ‘a clear process’: Musk

Twitter India’s monthly compliance report, published on Monday, disclosed that it banned over 54,000 accounts in the country between 26 August and 25 September for failing to comply with its policies on child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and terrorism.
NEW DELHI: Twitter will not revoke accounts that have been banned or suspended from the platform until “a clear process" is set for the same, according to its new owner and chief executive, Elon Musk. Responding to a tweet by Yoel Roth, head of safety and integrity at Twitter, the executive said establishing the process will take “at least a few more weeks".
The statement comes less than a week after Musk said that a “content moderation council" will be established, which will take decisions on content moderation and banned accounts on the platform. “Twitter’s content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups (that) face hate-fueled violence," Musk said on Wednesday.
Experts have asked questions and expressed concerns about how Twitter, under Musk, will handle content moderation, since the Tesla-founder’s hostile takeover of the firm. They have also asked how Musk will treat the accounts of users that have been banned by the platform under its erstwhile policies.
This includes notable personalities like former US president Donald Trump, his ally and Republican US politician Roger Stone etc. Indian actors Kangana Ranaut and Payal Rohatgi have also been banned from Twitter. Twitter India’s monthly compliance report, published on Monday, disclosed that it banned over 54,000 accounts in the country between 26 August and 25 September for failing to comply with its policies on child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and terrorism.
Stone, notably, signed up on Twitter through a new account on 28 April, shortly after Musk made his first public offer to buy Twitter, but was banned again in a matter of hours, after stating that he was “anxious to see how strong Elon Musk’s commitment to free speech is".
Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, which saw multiple delays and a court battle in Delaware, was completed on 27 October. Since then, the SpaceX and Tesla chief has fired top Twitter executives and its Board in a revamp of the social media company.
Erstwhile chief Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, legal, policy and trust head Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett were the first to have been let go from the firm.
According to market statistics firm Statista, Twitter disclosed its monetizable daily active users at around 240 million as of the June quarter this year. As of January, India was Twitter’s second largest market after the US, with nearly 25 million active users.
