Twitter, owned by world's richest man, asked to vacate office over non-payment of rent2 min read 16 Jun 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Twitter is being evicted from its Colorado office for non-payment of rent since March. The landlord had filed a lawsuit in May, and a judge ordered the company to vacate within 49 days.
Twitter is being kicked out of the company's offices in Collardo over non-payment of rent in the building. The social media giant has not paid the rent since March this year and now a Judge has asked the sheriff to assist in the eviction of Twitter from the Colorado premises within the next 49 days.
