With Musk in charge, Twitter gets the blues4 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:04 AM IST
On 1 April, some parts of Twitter were abuzz with talks about the rollout of the social media platform’s new verification process. Legacy verified accounts would start losing their blue tick mark, as The New York Times did. Many public figures said they would not subscribe. On the surface, it might seem like a mere social media fight over a status symbol. However, for Twitter, and for Elon Musk, it represents something deeper—a change in revenue model for a path to growth and profitability. The next few quarters will give some sense of where this is going and whether Twitter can stem the slide it finds itself in.