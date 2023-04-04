With Musk in charge, Twitter gets the blues

Soon after Musk purchased Twitter, many started looking for alternatives to the social media platform. The hashtag #TwitterMigration started trending. Mastodon, a decentralized social network founded in 2016, seemed to be the most promising, even as those who migrated encouraged and hand-held others to find a home there. However, after surging to 2.6 million active users on 1 December, it dropped to 1.17 million in April. Even at its peak, Mastodon was a fraction of Twitter’s 254 million daily active users, which drew advertisers. Paying customers could be a bigger draw. Tom Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, tweeted that “making a payment is a strong non-spam signal". Similarly, Nassim Taleb, who has criticized Musk in the past, tweeted, “charging for Twitter should bring cash flow and eliminate NOISE." Musk has indicated bigger ambitions for the platform, including putting it at the centre of users’ financial lives, possibly integrating payments and other financial services.