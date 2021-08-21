Twitter’s Spaces may soon allow users to replay rooms and add rules

NEW DELHI: Microblogging giant Twitter may soon allow creators more control on rooms in its Spaces platform. Code discovered by developer Nima Owji in the Twitter app suggests that the company will allow users to add rules to their Spaces and restrict who can join a particular room.

Although not clear what these rules will be, Twitter has said in the past that it wants to give moderators and users more control over the conversation in a Spaces chat. It’s possible that the new feature will allow moderators to convey the rules of a room to those who join. On the other hand, the code also shows a ‘block’ option, which is likely meant to stop specific users from joining the room.

More importantly, Owji found a ‘replay’ option in the code, a feature that audio-only social platforms are missing right now. At the moment, conversations on platforms like Spaces and Clubhouse happen live, with no way to listen to them once the room has been closed. A replay option might be useful for creators and brands who host shows, podcasts etc. on these platforms.

However, a replay will remain an optional feature, according to the developer. The feature will apparently also allow users to check how long a conversation lasted and the people who took part in it.

The features being present in Twitter’s code doesn’t necessarily mean that the company is going to add them to Spaces though. Twitter has been experimenting with the platform for over a year now, and has said that it wants to take in as much feedback as possible to build new features. Moderation and user safety are amongst the company’s chief concerns though, so it’s possible that the block and rules feature will make it to the platform.

