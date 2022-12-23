Twitter's top global policy official departs as layoffs continue2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Twitter's Global vice-president for public policy Sinead McSweeney has left the company amid additional layoffs
Twitter Inc's public policy chief has left the company amid additional layoffs to the unit on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as billionaire owner Elon Musk continues to slash costs.