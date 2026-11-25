Jindal Steel Ltd is comfortable growing as fast as it can without taking on significant debt, its chairman Naveen Jindal said, in contrast to his elder brother Sajjan Jindal, who aims to make JSW Steel one of the world’s largest steelmakers by 2031.
Jindal Steel Ltd is comfortable growing as fast as it can without taking on significant debt, its chairman Naveen Jindal said, in contrast to his elder brother Sajjan Jindal, who aims to make JSW Steel one of the world’s largest steelmakers by 2031.
Instead, Jindal Steel, which nearly went bankrupt in 2016 because of its heavy debt burden, will focus on securing raw materials rather than rapidly expanding its steelmaking capacity.
Instead, Jindal Steel, which nearly went bankrupt in 2016 because of its heavy debt burden, will focus on securing raw materials rather than rapidly expanding its steelmaking capacity.
“We are a very conservative company. So, we are going to increase our capacity only as much as we can do it with very little debt,” Jindal said in an exclusive interview with Mint in New Delhi.
The contrast with JSW Steel, India's largest steelmaker by capacity, is stark. JSW Steel plans to scale its steelmaking capacity to nearly 80 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2031, up from its current capacity of 37.9 mtpa
But Jindal said the two businesses would follow their own strategies, and he had nothing but praise for his brother.
“My brother is very, very smart and he is very, very committed. And he is already, JSW is already the largest producer of steel in India. So, my brother will definitely achieve what he says he wants to achieve. He is very focused,” he said.
Room to grow without the risk
For Jindal, India’s growing steel market offers enough opportunity without taking on too much financial risk. India’s steel capacity, now about 220 million tonnes, is expected to rise to 300 million tonnes (mt) by 2031, with the government aiming for 600 million tonnes by 2047.
“India has tremendous opportunities in steel. So, it’s going to be a great journey and we want to be part of that journey,” he said.
Jindal Steel plans to increase its steelmaking capacity to about 21 million tonnes by 2032, managing director V.R. Sharma told Mint earlier. It currently has a capacity to make 15.6 million tonnes of steel a year, with around 12 million tonnes in use.
Currently, the Jindal brothers hold 51 mtpa installed capacity, giving them just under a fourth of India's installed capacity. By 2030, the two brothers aim to reach a combined annual capacity of at least 100 million tonnes, accounting for a third of the country's planned 300-million-tonne target.
Scarred by 2016
Jindal's measured approach to growth stems from his experience. High debt nearly pushed the Delhi-based steelmaker to bankruptcy in 2016.
The Naveen Jindal group was among the companies that benefited when the government began awarding 218 coal mines from 1993, on condition that they invest in industrial projects and pay royalties. In 2014, the Supreme Court cancelled most of these allocations, calling them unfair and illegal, and ordered producers to pay for the coal they had already mined.
With cash flows falling short of liabilities during a weak commodity cycle, the company defaulted on at least three loans in 2016. Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Energy stepped in with a ₹6,500 crore deal to buy assets, but called off the bailout three years later.
Jindal Steel has since repaid its creditors.
“While the company's earlier financial challenges may have reinforced the importance of financial discipline, I would not necessarily attribute its current strategy to those experiences alone. There is a sound business rationale for aligning capacity expansion with financial strength and access to critical inputs,” said Saptarshi Purkayastha, professor of strategic management at the Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta.
Outside India, Jindal has spent the past five years building a complete steel business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with mines in Mozambique and Cameroon, steel plants in Oman, and a steel processing facility in the Czech Republic.
The missing piece is a primary steel mill in Europe. The group had bid for Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia, formerly Ilva and Europe’s largest steel plant, and for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, but neither deal went through.
Jindal said the group’s international businesses would continue to grow and that it remained interested in basic steel production in Europe, though he declined to discuss specific plans.
“Europe is a big production centre and consumption centre. And sometimes they make very high quality and different grades of steel. So, if some good opportunity comes up, we have an open mind,” he said.
At home, iron ore supply is still a major concern. Jindal has urged the government to earmark more iron ore deposits and improve transport and environmental approvals.
“Once the availability of iron ore improves, then automatically prices also will come down,” he said. “Under compulsion, industrialists have to pay a very high premium, which is then counterproductive. And then we think, why is steel not getting cheaper in the country? If the raw material prices are going to be so high, how can steel be cheap?”
Beyond steel, the group plans to build 18 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity over the next 30 years. Jindal said its experience in conventional power had encouraged the move. In 2007, Jindal Power set up India’s first 1,000-megawatt private-sector coal-fired power plant, which he said spurred further private investment.
“Government is encouraging nuclear and we feel that nuclear energy is the future of power. This is clean, it is green, it can be scaled up,” he said.
Jindal is a member of Parliament (MP) from Haryana's Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha. He was first elected in 2004 on a Congress ticket and retained the seat in the 2009 elections. He returned to Parliament from Kurukshetra in 2024, this time as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.