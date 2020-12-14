Two CEOs on the leadership lessons from 2020

Arne Sorenson, chief executive officer of Marriott International Inc., and Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, talked about business leadership in a time of social upheaval and economic disruption at the CEO Council summit with The Wall Street Journal’s Nikki Waller. Edited excerpts follow.

WSJ: This year has shown us how consequential leadership can be. The fragmented response during the pandemic has hurt businesses. Julie, what has been the biggest wake-up call for you this year?

MS. SWEET: A wake-up call for all of us is the interconnection globally. We all recognize how interconnected we are. Also the need for collaboration. If you solve the pandemic and the issues around it, it has taken government, nonprofits, education and the private sector coming together.

WSJ: As board members of the Business Roundtable, you’ve advanced the idea of companies pursuing returns that extend beyond shareholder value. And certainly that idea has been tested this year. If you’re pursuing a stakeholder agenda and don’t meet earnings expectations, do you still get in trouble?

MR. SORENSON: It is crystal clear to companies that have been around a long time that it is in our selfish and pecuniary interests to be good community citizens. Because it’s good for our brand. It’s good for motivating our people. It’s good for creating economic opportunity, which also enhances our customers and causes them to be that much more loyal to us.

WSJ: What are employees demanding leadership on?

MS. SWEET: One out of every two workers roughly, according to our latest research, want to work at companies that are taking more of a role in helping solve social and environmental issues.

And 66% of consumers recently surveyed believe that companies have to step up and be more responsible.

WSJ: Is there something you think CEOs shouldn’t be weighing in on?

MR. SORENSON: There are limits. To some extent, it is maybe just asking yourself, “Does anybody care what I think about that issue?" Principally, the community that forces us to speak is our own community of people. We have about 750,000 people that wear our name badge every day around the world. They have a loyalty to the company. They want to know what the company’s point of view is about things. So we will speak about inclusiveness. We will speak about immigration.

WSJ: How do you adopt a racial-equality agenda at a time when, in some cases, the business is fighting for survival?

MR. SORENSON: It has got to be embedded in your business. It is fundamentally about making sure that we are inclusive and that everybody gets a fair opportunity. And obviously the explicit bias is relatively easy to prohibit and ban. The implicit bias is harder. But it is there. And we’ve got to make sure that we are using the tools that we have to stamp it out. And you do that in different ways at different layers of the organization.

WSJ: Accenture’s growing. But you do regularly trim the ranks. How do you take all this into account?

MS. SWEET: We have a complete commitment to equality. But we also believe that diversity is why we’re really successful.

