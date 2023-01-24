Two of fashion’s biggest jobs are unfilled. Inside the open tryouts7 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:14 PM IST
- The biggest trend at men’s fashion week in Milan and Paris? Succession.
Men’s fashion week, which concluded Sunday, simmered with the speculative atmosphere of an NBA locker room just before the league’s trade deadline.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×