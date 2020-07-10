Two senior Ola executives Arun Srinivas and Sanjiv Saddy resign

BENGALURU: Arun Srinivas, chief marketing officer (CMO) and global chief marketing officer of cab-hailing firm Ola have resigned. Sanjiv Saddy, Ola’s senior vice president of corporate affairs is also in the process of moving out of the company, Ola said on Friday.

Srinivas was named as Ola’s CMO in July 2019, where he managed marketing, category management, sales, and supply management for Ola in India and abroad. Prior to joining Ola, Srinivas worked with WestBridge Capital Partners as a senior advisor, and at Unilever holding various senior and executive roles from 2004 to 2017.

Ola’s revenues declined sharply by 95% during the lockdown in April and May, chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal revealed in a letter to Ola employees on 10 May. The startup also announced then that it will have to fire 1,400 employees due to the business slowdown.

“Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Sanjiv Saddy, SVP- Corporate Affairs, are moving on to pursue other opportunities outside of Ola. The organization wishes them well in their future endeavours," said an Ola spokesperson.

Srinivas’ and Saddy’s exit from Ola comes at a time when the mobility and cab-hailing industry has been in turmoil ever since a nationwide lockdown began on 25 March.

Last October, Nitin Gupta, head of Foodpanda’s engineering operations left the food delivery firm to join grocery daily startup Milkbasket. Gupta spent over six years with Ola before joining Foodpanda in March, 2018. Foodpanda was acquired by Ola in December 2017, but was later shut down in May 2019 due to increased competition in the food delivery segment.

Other mobility startups have also been cutting jobs to conserve cash amid a freeze in funding. Ride-hailing platform Uber let go of more than 6,000 employees across all its operations.

