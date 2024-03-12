Two senior SpiceJet executives resign

New Delhi: Two senior executives at SpiceJet have resigned, months after an airline company under the names of their spouses came to light, sources told Mint, dealing a fresh blow to the troubled low-cost carrier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In October 2023, social media was abuzz with news of the new company – Sirius India Airlines Private Limited – floated by the spouses of Spicejet’s chief operating officer Arun Kashyap and chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia.

"They were asked to resign. It was unacceptable that the top executives of an airline were entering the same business via their spouses. Arun Kashyap submitted his resignation a month ago. It has also been some time since Shilpa Bhatia put in her papers," one of the sources said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “As part of SpiceJet’s strategic restructuring, several members of the commercial team including the chief commercial officer have left the company with immediate effect. The company continues to see significant growth in revenue and load factor. With the recent fund raise, SpiceJet has sped up the process of resolution of all past disputes. The company looks forward to adding capacity, growing rapidly and continuing to play a large role in the Indian aviation sector."

Queries sent to Kashyap and Bhatia remained unanswered.

A SpiceJet spokesperson had told Mint in October, "Sirius India Airlines Private Limited was incorporated in August 2023, but the company has remained inactive and has not undertaken any activity since its registration. Any future activity by the company will be carried out only with the consent of SpiceJet Ltd." SpiceJet also denied it played any role in the creation of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to data accessed by Toflr, Sirius India Airlines Private Limited is an unlisted private company incorporated on 18 August and located in Delhi. The authorised share capital is ₹21 million and the total paid-up capital is ₹1 million. Meenakshi Kashyap (wife of Arun Kashyap) and Ajay Bhatia (husband of Shilpa Bhatia) are its two directors.

Arun Kashyap had joined SpiceJet last April for his second stint at the airline and reported to chairman and managing director Ajay Singh. Bhatia, who was on her third stint at the airline, oversaw revenue management, sales and network planning, and reported directly to Singh.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!